KEN Hillier, Jack Collard and Rattles Retallick are the Leeton Soldiers Club bowls 2022 triples champions.
After an enthralling tussle, the final came down to the last end after scores were level with one end to play.
Hillier, Collard and Retallick scored a shot on the final end to overcome a brave opposition which included Mark Morgan, Aldo Ramponi and John Leech. After two wrong biases to skipper Retallick and down 14-9 with just five ends to play, the winning trio refused to lie down and eventually ran out 16-15 winners.
Because of Saturday's inclement weather just two social games were played with Dennis Dean defeating Len Clare and Len Eason defeating Phil Morris. Resting touchers belonged to Rob Graham, David Noad and Phil Morris, while Geoff Dartnell recorded the only wrong bias.
With the weather gods smiling on a magnificent spring afternoon and the freshly cut and rolled green in immaculate condition, 30 enthusiastic bowlers attended Thursday's social bowls day.
Bowlers showed their appreciation of the outstanding conditions by registering a record seven resting touchers.
Len Clare, Bruce Dale and Tony Wood came from four shots down with just two ends to play to record an unexpected 21-20 victory over the very talented trio of Phil Morris, Aldo Ramponi and Bob Bunbury.
In another enthralling contest, John Breed's team came from nine shots down with six ends to play to be runaway 24-19 winners over Ken Hillier's side.
The return of Mick O'Connell to the bowling green sparked teammates Terry Dale and Bob Day into action as they were never in danger accounting for Bill Creber's team to the tune of 18-11.
It was one way traffic in the final two games with Greg Caffrey beating Mick McAliece 23-13 and David Noad far too strong for Ken O'Connell recording a 26-14 victory.
Resting touchers went to Mick O'Connell, Len Eason, Bob Bunbury, Bill Watt, Rob Graham, Ashley McAliece and Ken Hillier.
Wrong biases for the day belonged to Greg Caffrey and Mick McAliece.
The club's fours championships start on Saturday with the final scheduled to be played in conjunction with the club's Christmas get together in a couple of weeks.
