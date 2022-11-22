Key scientists, conservationists, wetland managers, birdwatchers and farmers from across Australia with a passion for the iconic Australasian Bittern will meet early next year for an Australasian Bittern Summit, to be held from January 31 to February 3 at the Historic Hydro.
Hosted by Riverina Local Land Services the Bringing Back the Bunyip Bird: Australasian Bittern Summit is the first time such a conference has been held where delegates can see and hear all things Bittern.
Senior Land Services Officer, Riverina Local Land Services, Anna Wilson said the event is an amazing opportunity to find out about current research and programs that will assist in the long-term survival of the species.
"Bitterns are listed as an Endangered species in Australia with only about 1,300 birds remaining," Ms Wilson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The NSW Riverina is seen as a hotspot for Bitterns with wetlands and Bittern-friendly rice crops providing habitat over the summer months for large numbers of birds for breeding purposes.
"The Summit is open to all with lots of opportunities to discuss ideas and what is working well in Bittern conservation."
The conference includes tours to some of the key Bittern wetlands of the Riverina as well as the internationally recognised Fivebough Wetland and Bittern-friendly rice crops. Wetland managers, Bittern ecologists and rice farmers involved in growing Bittern-friendly rice will be in attendance.
"Although we can't promise, it is hoped that we will see Bitterns in Bittern-friendly rice crops, where the birds regularly poke their heads above the rice to check their surroundings, on the field trips - an amazing opportunity that is unique to the Riverina," Ms Wilson said.
Speakers from across Australia will cover a range of topics, including:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.