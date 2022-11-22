The Irrigator

Bunyip Bird in focus at Leeton summit in early 2023

By The Irrigator
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
Endagered species: Australiasian Bitterns in rice. Photo: Matt Herring

Key scientists, conservationists, wetland managers, birdwatchers and farmers from across Australia with a passion for the iconic Australasian Bittern will meet early next year for an Australasian Bittern Summit, to be held from January 31 to February 3 at the Historic Hydro.

