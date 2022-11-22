The Irrigator

MIA League grand final spot wrapped up by Leeton Eagles in women's division for 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton women's Eagles basketball team will play in the MIA League grand final this Saturday. Picture supplied

THE Leeton Eagles women's side is one more win away from grand final glory in the MIA League competition for the first time since 2015.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.