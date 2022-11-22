THE Leeton Eagles women's side is one more win away from grand final glory in the MIA League competition for the first time since 2015.
The women's side took on Narrandera last weekend in the final match of the home and away season as part of the competition.
Their nail-biting 47-45 victory meant they finished on top of the MIA League women's table, allowing them to progress straight through to the grand final this Saturday.
They will play the winner of the semi-final, which will be played earlier that day between West Wyalong and Griffith.
The last time the women's side won the MIA League grand final was in 2015 when they defeated West Wyalong.
Coach Josh Clyne said the team should be back to almost full strength for the final, but will still be missing a couple of players.
"We were down a few on the weekend against Narrandera ... it was a good outcome, but we made it pretty hard on ourselves," he said.
"We were down 18-6 at the first break. They got a good jump on us. We gradually clawed our way back into the game and got in front in the last quarter before they made it closer towards the end.
"They had a really tall side, so we had to really fight to stay in the game to counteract that, so from that perspective it was really good to see us tough it out."
The men's Eagles side, which consists of many first year and developing players, went down to Narrandera on Saturday in their last game, 90-80 in a high-scoring match.
Coach Adam O'Callaghan has been impressed with the team's improvement throughout the MIA League season and, while they won't be appearing in the finals, he was hopeful they would stick together and build again for 2023.
With the women's team having a final training run on Wednesday night before their grand final appearance, Clyne said there was still some areas of the team's game play they needed improving if they are to come away with the trophy on Saturday.
"The bonus is not having to play that semi-final earlier in the day to make the grand final, so hopefully we can use our freshness to our advantage," Clyne said.
"We've been winning games through our defence really. Our offence hasn't been consistent and we haven't been shooting well, so we really want to improve that."
The women's grand final will kick off at 4.30pm in West Wyalong, supporters are encouraged to attend to cheer the side on to victory.
Leeton's under 12s boys will also be playing on the day at 3.30pm against West Wyalong.4
