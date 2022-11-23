THE haunting sound of the bagpipes echoing around Pine Avenue before sunrise on April 25 each year has become synonymous with Anzac Day commemorations in Leeton.
The Leeton Pipe Band itself has an impressive history which dates back 100 years ago to 1922.
After adopting the name of Leeton Caledonian Band, the group made their debut at the first Highland Gathering, which was held at the Leeton Showground on January 1, 1922.
The pipe major was Bob Howie, with other members being Sandy Poulsen, Bert Davidson, Goodwin Davidson, Jock Laird, Jim Lyons, Harry Davy and Jack Stevenson.
In the early days, the band would meet to practise at the Blacksmith's shed in Yanco, on the site of the now Yanco All Servicemen's Club.
The reputation of the band which was known by a few different names, including the Leeton Pipe's Band or The Pipe Band, began to grow and they were quickly playing at different locations across the Riverina.
They played at their first Anzac Day in 1924 where they led children from the "... tennis courts at the Public School to Chelmsford Place."
That same year on Easter Monday, they played at the Narrandera Sports Day where people flocked on special trains from Hay, Junee, Griffith and Tocumwal.
Around 1933, Jock Laird became the pipe major and led the band until 1937 when the drums of war commenced to slowly beat.
Around that time most of the band members enlisted in the Leeton Company as bandsmen and eventually became the Regimental Band of the 56th Battalion C.M.F until the regiment moved to full-time service overseas.
War would cruelly take its toll on two well-known and loved members of the band, the brothers Allan and Lindsay Robb.
On February 22, 1942 Cpl Allan Robb was killed in action in Malaya.
The 23-year-old had worked in the Leeton Cannery and was reported as being married to the daughter of Mr and Mrs W Minchin of South Gogeldrie.
Then, on Boxing Day 1943, Pte Lindsay Walter Robb succumbed to dysentery while a POW in the notorious Thai prison camp.
He was only 19 when he enlisted and was working at S Richards & Co in Leeton at the time.
However, the legacy of Allan and Lindsay lived on with the Leeton Pipe Band.
Their sister Alice Robb, married Jim Anderson and they would become known affectionately as the mum and dad of the band with Jim devoting his life to it.
Alice and Jim's grandsons, Neil and Ian MacAuslan, are members of the band today.
As the years went on, band member numbers would ebb and flow and at one stage in 1997, only two members, Ian Elwin and Barbara Gullotta were on hand for the Anzac Day commemoration.
Thankfully the numbers have improved and, in the year of their centenary, the numbers are strong once more.
The current members of Andrew Morschel, Paul Werner, John Stewart, Andrew Nolan, David Holt, Neil MacAuslan and Ian MacAuslan are ensuring the future of the band and continue to play across the Riverina, just as their predecessors did in 1922.
