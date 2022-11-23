The Irrigator

Leeton Family and Local History Society shares the story behind the Leeton Pipe Band

By Tony Reneker
November 23 2022 - 3:00pm
Alice and Jim Anderson. Picture supplied by Ian Elwin

THE haunting sound of the bagpipes echoing around Pine Avenue before sunrise on April 25 each year has become synonymous with Anzac Day commemorations in Leeton.

