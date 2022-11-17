Need some inspiration for your Christmas shopping? The Irrigator has got you covered with plenty of local businesses to choose from.
With everything from farm machinery to wine, our comprehensive magazine has enough options to keep even Santa happy.
But it's not just about stuffing those stockings.
Those finishing school and looking for their next pathway can have a think and get inspired. Find out all about how GetSet helps those into trainees and apprenticeships right here in the MIA.
And those looking to begin their high schooling era can have a read about what Yanco Ag can offer budding young students looking to immerse themselves in all things learning and exploring within an agricultural setting.
Wanting to completely overhaul your on-farm watering system? Think Water give us a peak into one of their recent projects to show what they're capable of.
But don't take our word for it - click into our e-Mag here and have a read yourself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.