SHOPPING and helping sick children in the process?
This may sound too good to be true, but this is the case for Leeton shoppers at Best&Less in the lead up to Christmas.
The Leeton Best&Less store, and others across the country, have partnered with the Starlight Children's Foundation with an aim of bringing joy to sick children this Christmas.
Through in-store donations during the months of November and December, customers can get behind the partnership and help create the joy, fun and happiness seriously ill children need to get through the toughest times.
Leeton Best&Less store manager April Mickan said the company had been hoping to raise $100,000 across the country to help grant the wishes of sick children, but this number has already been surpassed with a month to go.
"Basically customers are asked when they come through the register if they would like to donate to the Starlight Foundation and people can choose to donate as little or as much as they would like," she said.
"Leeton people have been so generous.
"Even if it's just $1 it all adds up. We do something like this every Christmas.
"At our Leeton store we've already raised more than $700, which is really great. I think people like knowing it's going toward helping make sick kids happy."
With the money already raised company-wide and in Leeton, it now means 18 wishes can be granted to sick children and this number will continue to rise as shoppers keep spreading their goodwill and cheer.
Ms Mickan encouraged Leeton residents to keep supporting the initiative while in store.
She also thanked customers for shopping locally and said there was plenty in store for gifts or items needed for summer.
"We've been pretty busy lately which is really good," Ms Mickan said.
"It's really great to have the support of the community and having them come in here and shopping in town. It goes to show even in tough situations and with everything life has thrown at people lately, they are still willing to help others in need."
