BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Enjoy the feeling of isolation alongside peace of mind knowing you are only a short distance to everything Leeton has to offer with this home.
This 27.89-acre property boasts a wonderful four-bedroom home, two amazing lock-up sheds plus your own private air strip.
The home enters up into a large open-plan lounge and dining room, with a kitchen adjacent the space. There are also four large bedrooms and a well maintained bathroom.
This home has a large wood fire heater in the lounge room and ducted evaporative cooling for comfort all year round.
Surrounded by established trees, this property has boundary fences but no internal fencing, and can be divided into multiple paddocks if needed.
Three large water tanks collect rainwater and are gravity fed to the house and shed providing water all year long. There is also an allocation of two megalitres of irrigation water. If the tanks run out of rainwater, the irrigation water then replaces it.
The property has two sheds, one currently home for a few small aircraft. Both sheds have large sliding doors. The shed closer to the house has power, cement flooring, a sink and toilet.
The shed on top of the hill has a gravel floor plus a toilet but has no power.
Selling agent Julie Valenzisi said this property "needs to be seen to be appreciated."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.