HI FOLKS, allow me to introduce myself, Michelle Kilgower, program manager of Murrumbidgee homelessness with The Salvation Army.
This program covers a very large region across Western Riverina.
This includes Leeton, Murrami, Whitton, Gogeldrie, Yanco, Stanbridge, Wamoon, Merungle Hill, Corbie Hill, Binya, and many more.
You may know the Salvation Army is an international, faith-based organisation, through its relief work.
The The Salvation Army have aided those affected by natural disasters, wars and emergencies worldwide and established in Australia in 1880.
While the relief work continues, there are many and varied specialised services provided in Australia today, assisted by our many wonderful volunteers and employees.
You may know some of these services and that is great.
Through this column I would like you to come to know all. Our values are integral to the services provided and they are - integrity, compassion, respect, diversity and collaboration.
All who are employed or who volunteer within The Salvation Army are from many different backgrounds, cultures, beliefs etc, but the one thing we have in common are these values.
I hope you will get to know the many different specialised services, well over the next year or so.
We hear many stories from people we have provided support to and, while they don't all have a happy ending, they do have a happy beginning.
It's because they have taken a step towards something, that most thought they never could. You have to love that.
It would be wonderful if you would like to volunteer with us here in Leeton. Whatever you can do, whatever time you can give, whenever you can.
Valuable for you and so very valuable for us. Come join us you will be made so welcome.
