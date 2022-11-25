AS TOUGH times only worsen for many in the community, Leeton's Woolworths store is hoping it can help.
Woolworths has partnered with OzHarvest this Christmas to help raise the equivalent of seven million meals for those in need as food insecurity continues to grow across the country.
A target of $3.5 million has been set for the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, which is the equivalent of seven million meals, with Leeton shire Woolworths customers able to support vulnerable community members by simply rounding up their supermarket shop to the nearest dollar while in store, or by adding a 50 cent token to their basket between now and December 25.
Proceeds from the sale of delicious cookies will also contribute to the appeal.
Leeton Woolworths store manager Harjit Singh said the partnership with OzHarvest was year-round, with food and items always donated back to the community where possible.
"Woolworths has always been a big advocate for donating back to the community and helping people," he said. "We want to bring a little bit of good to people's lives and I think it's important to do that.
"It is tough times for so many people. Leeton is very generous, even rounding up your shop, it all helps and contributes to meals for people who need them."
This is a sentiment echoed by Woolworths group manager Jacob Little, who was in Leeton this week to promote the good work being done with OzHarvest.
"The company do a great job in making it competitive in store as well ... each store can go up against each other to see who can raise the most money or the most cookies for OzHarvest," he said.
"It adds a little bit of extra fun to it for staff as well."
