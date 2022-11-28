LEETON Squash Club held its grand finals for the spring competition with many exciting matches taking place.
Games took place recently, with a big thank going to all the players in being flexible with playing times and Sean Ryan for many phone calls and texts in arranging the competition in the last few weeks.
This was due to heavy rain damaging courts in recent times.
First cab off the rank was the Glories/Roars match up.
Jackson Bullivant got the Glories off to a good start by defeating Natalie Fiumara 3-0.
Katie McAliece got the Roars back in the hunt by defeating Naomi Rawle in a tough battle, Katie winning 15-9, 14-16, 15-5, 13-15, 15-8.
Gary Thompson took on Carol Davidson, prior to this match Gary and Carol were even in their win-loss ratio, so the pressure was on to maintain bragging rights.
Thompson on this occasion won by defeating Davidson 3-0.
This left it up to Trev Whitby and Tony Naimo to decide the outcome.
Trev pulled a rabbit out of the hat to defeat an in-form Tony 15-10, 16-14, 15-11 giving team Glories the victory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tuesday's competition had the red-hot favourites team Bullets take on the Breakers.
Madeleine Glenn played well to defeat Cadell Thompson 3-0.
Jack Oo got the bullets back in it by defeating Will Knight 3-0.
John Saddler kept the ball rolling recording a good win against Lizette Taylor-Gown 3-0.
Captain Col Thompson sealed the win for team Bullets by defeating Adrian Sheldrick 13-15, 15-9, 16-14, 15-7.
Thursday's grand final was between the Cats and the Demons.
Kai Gearing defeated Kian Henman 15-10, 6-15, 15-6, 16-14 to get the Demons off the mark.
Will Nardi had to work hard for his victory, Nardi defeated James Kelly 14-16, 15-13, 15-7, 8-15, 15-12.
Zac Fairweather proved fit for Matt Piper, Zac winning 3-0.
The deciding match came down to Brian O'Leary and Bryan Shepley, O'Leary winning 3-1, which gave team Cats the victory.
The grand finals rounded out the final competition for 2022, with players now taking a well-earned break before matches return in 2023.
