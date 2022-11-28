Leeton RSL Sub-branch still has a few events left in 2022

IT HAS been a busy month for the Leeton RSL Sub-branch.
Leeton's Remembrance Day Service was attended by a small group of people and was led by Sub-branch president, Peter Williams.
Wreaths were laid, Last Post and Reveille played by bugler Ian Bull and the town siren sounding at 11am for one minute silence, allowing the community to all stop and reflect.
Much appreciation goes to Mr Bull for his ongoing presence at our services and to Leeton Shire Council for providing the PA system and traffic controllers.
Our poppy selling day and raffle were successful this year.
We thank the Leeton community for its ongoing support to help us raise funds for the welfare of our veterans.
Our raffle, a $250 Golden Apple gift voucher, was won by Rob O'Callaghan.
A special thanks also goes to the Golden Apple for its ongoing support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our last monthly informal coffee morning for the year was held recently at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
This was well attended by many familiar faces, but we look forward to welcoming any other serving and ex-serving defence members in our community next year.
We are all excited to move into a new realm with our Christmas party this year with all serving, ex-serving defence members and their family invited to come along and join us.
For the children, there will be face painting and to top it off, Santa will make a special appearance.
So, if anyone is interested in attending with their family, please contact Bob Bunbury on 0416 109 676 by November 30.
Last meeting for the year is 5pm on Wednesday, December 7 at the Soldiers Club, followed by dinner for those wishing to stay.
After this meeting we go into recess until after Christmas, beginning with Sub-branch AGM on Wednesday, February 1.
We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy Christmas. See you in 2023.
