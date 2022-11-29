TWILIGHT golf round three had 203 players over the extended two-weeks.
Hopefully its the last of the extended rounds as the weather seems to be improving.
There are still a few teams with listed players yet to put a score in,
Captains need to encourage these players and set up a "group chat" of sorts to help communicate tee times and availability.
Teams can also still substitute a player for the remainder of the season if need be.
Some great scores again recorded with a few even breaking the 30 nett barrier with Steve "Redmick" Turner claiming the player-of-the-week title recording a nett 26.
Shane Dryburgh had a blinder with 28 as did Benny Bagust 29 and youngster Isaac McWinnie joined the Ball Washers and scored a ripping 26 nett for his first game.
Alex Ingram also recorded his second sub-30 round in a row enroute to also claiming the club's B grade championship over the weekend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a twilight first, the ball comp cut off was a miserable nett 32.
Other strong performances from: Dom Mercuri, Frank Alampi, Rob Hillier, Johnny Russell, Rod Heffer and Julie Fitzsimon all on nett 30. Lizzie Harrison, Todd Henman, Keaton Hyde, Jason Schmidt, Jamie Broadbent, Jason Nardi, Brendan Steele, Ian Harrison, Scott Piva and Chris Butler all on 31 with host of players on 32.
Kiss My Putt have relinquished their spot at the Top amazingly falling to 10th place in just one round.
The Fade Aways now have the top spot even though the season has a long way to go.
New teams Upside Down Pineapples and the Ball Washers are doing well, as are the Floggers who generally find their way into one of the latter divisions, but so far courtesy of some Rob Fiumara brilliance find themselves third overall.
