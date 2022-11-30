Wiradjuri elders say it's time Indigenous voters abandoned the National Party after its leader David Littleproud ruled out supporting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
On Tuesday Mr Littleproud announced that any constitutional changes that would "implement the Uluru Statement in full" and "propose a permanent Voice" to the Australian parliament would not have the backing of the Nationals.
"The Voice will not advance the primary aim of closing the gap and dealing with the real issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," he said.
"It will not economically empower Indigenous people. We believe this will be a voice for Redfern, not for Indigenous communities in regional, rural and remote Australia, in places like Cunnamulla, Alice Springs and Carnarvon."
Wiradjuri cultural heritage survey worker Uncle James Ingram said he isn't surprised by the move as the party, alongside the Liberals, had a poor record on Indigenous affairs during their time in power and the news sends a clear message to his people.
"The message for my people is don't vote for the Liberals and the Nationals," he said.
"They're stuck in the past. They don't want to look forward like the majority of Australia wants to. The majority of Australians want to fix climate change, they want to fix the Aboriginal problem."
Wiradjuri educator Aunty Mary Atkinson said the announcement "was nothing new to Aboriginal people" because a voice to parliament wasn't "on the table" during the Nationals' time in power.
She agrees that this announcement should give Indigenous voters cause to consider who they vote for in the future.
"If we want to have a voice, and a voice that can be heard, we need to be very aware of who we're voting for," she said.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack defended the move.
"What I want to see ... are outcomes that are going to improve [Aboriginal] health outcomes, outcomes that are going to improve life expectancy, child mortality rate, a decrease in youth incarceration," he said.
"They're the things Aboriginal people raise with me."
He criticised Labor for a lack of urgency on the issue and a lack of clarity on what a Voice to Parliament would look like.
"I'm much more concerned about getting better outcomes ... than spending money on a quasi-bureaucracy that is perhaps not representative of all Aboriginal people," he said.
Both elders said with details on a referendum and what a Voice to Parliament might look like yet to be decided, it's disappointing that the Nationals made a decision without the full picture.
They also said more details need to be revealed on what a Voice to Parliament will entail before Indigenous people can truly back the move.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
