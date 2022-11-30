The Irrigator

Bob Day's side were among the winners to lead the way in round one of the fours championships

By Wrong Bias
November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
Alan Breed prepares to make his delivery. Picture supplied

The first round of the Leeton Soldiers Club's fours championship kicked off on Saturday.

