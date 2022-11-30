The first round of the Leeton Soldiers Club's fours championship kicked off on Saturday.
The Bob Day foursome of Greg Caffrey, Alan Breed and Mark Morgan Jnr put an end to Rattles Retallick's aspirations of back-to-back championship wins with a nail biting 20-18 victory.
A timely resting toucher by Breed proved a pivotal part of the game enabling his team to hold out their fast finishing opposition.
In other games, two resting touchers to Leo Plant wasn't enough to inspire his side, who eventually succumbed to a rampaging Dennis Dean outfit 26-15.
The final game of the round had Greg Bowyer's team far too strong for Phil Morris' side, winning 21-12.
A near-record of 34 bowlers took advantage of Thursday's fine weather to participate in the club's weekly social bowls day.
In a day of lopsided scores, the closest game was played on rink nine where Retallick scored a 20-15 victory over club president Len Eason.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mick O'Connell showed he's going to be a force to be reckoned with, with another eye-catching performance in just his second outing for the club.
He led his side to a 30-18 win over Steve Pauling's outfit.
An out-of-sorts Caffrey was no match for Day on rink six losing a lop-sided encounter 16-9, while on rink two the ever-improving Mark Morgan romped home against new comer Ray Herman 27-14.
The mercy rule came into play on rink four as Morris' side demolished Plant's team 27-8, while in the final game of the day Geoff Dartnell proved far too strong for Bill Mitchell winning 21-11.
Wrong biases for the day belonged to Tony Wood, Breed, Pauling, David Noad and Herman.
Resting touchers were recorded by Morgan, Retallick and club favourite Rob Graham.
