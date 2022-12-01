The Irrigator

House of the Week: 87 Yanco Avenue, Leeton

December 2 2022 - 7:00am
Being just a short three-minute drive from the Leeton CBD, this home is ideal for anyone seeking a lifestyle retreat offering family peace and privacy, without compromising on town convenience. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3

Local News

