BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Striking a beautiful balance between style and function, this property whispers 'forever home' from the moment you step in the front door.
Being just a short three-minute drive from the Leeton CBD, this home is perfect for anyone seeking a lifestyle retreat offering family peace and privacy, without compromising on town convenience.
The beautifully presented four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is nestled on a huge one-acre block and surrounded by beautifully manicured, established trees and gardens.
The main bedroom sits at the back of the home and is connected to a large ensuite containing a walk-in shower and spa bath.
The main bathroom and three other bedrooms, one of which one also has its own connecting ensuite, are in a separate 'wing'.
There is a formal sunken lounge and dining area, a designated living room with a wood fire heater, a sunlight-bathed sitting room, and a contemporary open plan kitchen and dining area.
Adjacent to the kitchen, accessed through double glass sliding doors is a fully covered and enclosed entertainment area featuring a built-in barbeque and rangehood.
Enjoy the outdoors in any season with the additional option of the open alfresco area, whilst overlooking the tranquility of the inground swimming pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.