WE HAVE introduced a new family member to the My Plan Connect Family.
A five-year-old toy poodle.
We adopted Ruby, so she is very thankful for us, but not as thankful as we are of her.
Ruby O'Bree is our beautiful companion dog.
She has added to enriching the lives of our participants and staff members alike.
Our participants get some valuable time with Ruby when they can, taking her for walkies and being responsible in remembering to feed her and get her water.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Some of the participants also use Ruby as a comfort when they need a cuddle on a 'ruff' day or if they need some furry courage for a big day.
Having a therapy dog has many benefits.
It can improve movement, self-esteem, increase verbal communication and also assist with developing social skills.
What our team has noticed the most is the comfort Ruby gives when our mental health participants are having a bad day but, a big highlight is our participants that are now increasing their willingness to join in more activities.
If you see miss Ruby around town, please stop and say hello to her and the other MPC family members.
More information about My Plan Connect and the services and programs it provides can be found at myplanconnect.com.au.
