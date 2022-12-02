Triples matches heat up greens

AS THE weather is warming up, the starting time for women's social bowls is now 9.30am at the L&D.
Playing a game of triples last week was Dot Semmler, Joan Lloyd and Jan Carroll, who were the drawn winners after defeating Patti Wakeman, Faye Harris and Dian Colyer.
Semmler's team were one shot down when they turned things around by winning seven of the next 10 ends and won the game 14-7.
Also playing a game of triples was Elaine Sullivan, Jan Walker and Lorraine Messner, who defeated Lorraine Mullins (who scored a resting toucher), Hilary Chambers and Jean Leighton.
Mullins' team were seven shots down on the 6th end when they managed to score four, cutting the margin back to just three.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, Sullivan's team took control and after scoring 14 over the next eight ends, winning the game 22-10.
With the year coming to an end our last social game and Christmas party will be held on December 15.
If you wish to attend put your name on the sheet on the notice board. Social Bowls will return January 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.