Triples matches heat up greens

By Lorraine Messner
December 2 2022 - 12:00pm
Joan Lloyd & Jan Walker on the mat. Picture supplied

AS THE weather is warming up, the starting time for women's social bowls is now 9.30am at the L&D.

