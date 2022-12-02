AN INTERNATIONAL, collaborative book project has had its moment in the spotlight in Leeton.
Last month the Riverina Writing House blossomed into a lamp lit salon, hosting the launch of Memoirs and Reflections Life in the Time of COVID.
After a journey, the book was witness to how COVID has affected everyone and is now out in the world for everyone to enjoy.
The book launch was attended by 30 guests, some who had travelled to take part.
John Collins and Steph Simmonds played up a storm with their saxophone/guitar/banjo double act.
First-time published writers from the Leeton Young Writers Collective - Grace Tynan and Ivy Snell - read their COVID- themed poetry to the gathered audience and writer, artist and musician Jason Richardson performed his poetry with an avant-garde twist.
This consisted of his assistant Jo Roberts handing him cut up pieces of his poetry to be read out, accompanied by his own evocative electronic music.
The event was also livestreamed to enable those who live overseas in London and Senegal, who had worked on the book, to be able to view the launch in real time.
"The book belongs as much to Ruskin House Park Writers Group as it does to Leeton Writers Collective," Sarah Tiffen from the Riverina Writing House said.
"It was both inspiring and sustaining to work with our friends in London during the height of COVID's second wave there.
"To experience the shared humanity of our experiences.
"We were honoured by the extremely positive response from our supporters, contributors and their families.
"A special thank you to our wonderful graphic designer Adele Packer - an amazing talent who helped produce the book to the highest visual quality and someone who understood the vision from the minute we first connected.
"We both had COVID as we completed the work on the book, which has created a close bond."
The book and other titles are available at www.riverinawritinghouse.com.au, by emailing sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au or heading into the writing centre in Kurrajong Avenue.
