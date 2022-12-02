THE last time Leeton actor Jake Speer took on a Shakespeare classic it was on the stage of the Roxy Theatre before it closed for redevelopment.
Now, Mr Speer is busily rehearsing for his two roles in A Midsummer Night's Dream, which is being directed and reimagined by by Sean O'Shea.
Mr Speer will be performing as Theseus and Titania in the dark and stormy take on Shakespeare's magical comedy at two spectacular outdoor venues - Bella Vista Farm and Everglades Gardens in Leura - where audiences will be fully immersed into the magical world of this Shakespearean tale, following the journey of two young couples and a handful of aspiring actors into the woods.
"I've been such a big fan of the theatre company putting on this production - Sport for Jove," Mr Speer said.
"When the chance came up to audition for this came across the table, I jumped at it and thankfully it worked out.
"Sean's directorial approach has been fantastic and really different. A Midsummer Night's Dream is arguably Shakespeare's most known and performed plays with its fairies, confused lovers and a donkey somewhere in there as well.
"I think thanks to Victorian era it has in the past been hijacked by 'cutesy' fairies and everything is very quaint and pretty, and I think Sean was very keen to go against that and create something that still appealed to a family audience and wide audience, but it explores some of the darker elements.
"It's looking at that text and the world of our play and production, how it exists in a place of chaos and turmoil.
"It's been a fantastic production to work on and I'm really looking forward to us taking it to Bella Vista Farm and the Everglades Gardens."
The idea of performing outdoors is also something Mr Speer is looking forward to, with the production opening on December 16, running right through until December 30 at Bella Vista Farm before heading to Leura from January 7 to January 22.
While Mr Speer is certainly no stranger to the theatre, film or TV roles, the audition process is still something he said he has never really gotten used to. "To be honest, I don't enjoy auditioning," Mr Speer said.
"It is it's own beast. It's hard to get past the feeling of being judged and no one likes that feeling.
"I've tried so hard over the years to convince myself that when you go to an audition that you're just going in to rehearse, you already have the job and it's just to play and explore.
"I still feel like a novice going into an audition room.
"I don't know if you call it imposter syndrome, but it's not something I have gotten used to yet."
