WORDS hold incredible power.
Both spoken and written words have the capacity to inspire dreams, inform and entertain. Words can also evoke pain, destruction and despair.
Words are intriguing in their origin, their meanings are altered over time and words gather succinctly to weave stories of history, human struggles and triumph.
The Crucible, Arthur Miller's engaging play based on the Salem Witch Trials, was performed recently at Piccolo Farms in Griffith by amazing talent from the Griffith and Regional Association of the Performing Arts (GRAPA), which had some Leeton representation involved.
The title of the play provides an immediate insight into the story.
A crucible is a metal container in which substances are subjected to high temperatures invoking change.
The Crucible is aptly named because in this fictionalised fact, people endure severe trials and challenging experiences.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A frenzy of emotions, feuds and assumptions lead to accusations, blame and ultimately condemned many to death.
These extreme trials contributed to changes in court procedures including the right to legal representation and the presumption of innocent until proven guilty.
Arthur Miller used the Salem Witch Trials as an allegory for McCarthyism, the practice undertaken in the political sphere in the United States of America around 1950.
McCarthyism relates to making false or unfounded accusations that create targets for persecution. James Walsh made his directorial debut and gave life to the actors compelling performances drawing the audience into the turmoil of the times.
The production was generously supported by businesses and the Western Riverina Arts, as well as the Create NSW Country Arts Supports Program.
GRAPA is a wonderful volunteer-run organisation who welcome people to become involved in backstage, production and a range of other creative opportunities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.