The Irrigator
Photos

Leeton Squash Club officially wraps up 2022 with presentation night

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 5 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Squash Club's champions and runners-up for season 2022. Picture supplied

A BIG year of squash in Leeton has culminated in recognising some of the club's very best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.