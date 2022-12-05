A BIG year of squash in Leeton has culminated in recognising some of the club's very best.
The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Club held their presentation night on November 25, which was the final event for 2022. T
The highlight was having two of Australia's top squash players in attendance - Rex Hedrick, who is the number one player and Joseph White, who is the current number three.
Both players conducted junior coaching clinics and also played an exhibition match prior to the presentation event.
The crowd was treated to some top-quality squash, with both players showing amazing speed around the court resulting in great retrieving shots and long rallies, as well as some trick shots.
In a close match, Hedrick won 3-1 over White 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8.
There were many juniors in attendance to see some top-level squash being played.
Hedrick and White also spoke about their careers, the training and commitment required to reach that standard and also conducted a question and answer session.
Men's club champion: Cooper Boardman, runner-up: Jacob Harrison.
Women's club champion: Kathryn Bechaz, runner-up: Alayna Croucamp.
Men's B grade winner: Anthony Iannelli, runner-up: David Cross.
Women's B grade winner: Dakota Boardman, runner-up: Carol Davidson.
Men's C grade winner: Finley Sales, runner-up: Jack Miller.
Women's C grade winner: Ruby Miller, runner-up: Naomi Rawle.
Mixed D grade winner: Walter Asmus, runner-up: Will Lucas.
Most improved: Finley Sales and Ruby Miller.
Most consistent Jack Miller and Eden Reilly.
Nolan sportsmanship award (juniors): Nicholas Croucamp.
Mark Jennings sportsmanship award: Sean Ryan.
The Leeton Squash Club and its members will now enjoy a well-earned break over the Christmas and New Year period.
Most players having been taking to the court weekly throughout the year. The club does have some work to see to during the break.
Heavy rain in October and November caused some headaches for the organisation.
Currently one court is out of action due to the roof leaking and flooding of the court.
However, the club is planning for regular competition to resume late January or early February in the hopes both courts can be used by that stage.
