The Irrigator

Premiership winning coach Jade Hodge has returned to Leeton-Whitton with him set to take on the director of coaching role next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 6 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Hodge is looking forward to returning to the Crows where he is taking on the role as director of coaching.

Leeton-Whitton has welcomed Jade Hodge back to the Crows for next season with the 2017 premiership coach taking on the role of director of coaching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.