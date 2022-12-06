Leeton jewellery store targeted by unknown thief in break and enter

A LEETON jewellery store has been left counting the cost of a daring break and enter just weeks out from Christmas.
The store in Pine Avenue was broken into by an unknown thief around 4.15am on Monday, December 5.
Police allege one offender used a hammer to smash the front window of the business to gain access to the store.
It is believed a number of items were stolen as a result before the offender made their escape.
Leeton police Inspector Justin Cornes said investigations into the break and enter were ongoing.
"We're appealing to anyone who may have heard or seen anything at that time to get in contact with us," Inspector Cornes said.
"If anyone has any dashcam footage from around 4.15am on Monday morning, we are seeking that as well."
Those with information that could help police track down the offender should contact Crime Stoppers or Leeton police.
