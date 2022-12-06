STUDENTS across the shire are proving it is never too early to start thinking about a career outside of the classroom walls.
The GetSet WIN Program engages students in year 10 and gives them a taste of what work life and a career is all about.
One of those students is Tamika Rourke, who has been spending one day a week throughout this term at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital.
"I've been learning how to look after the animals, holding the animals, learning about the different tools and helping clean as well," Tamika said.
"I get to look after them when they are waking up from surgery as well.
"It's a full day every week that I come for."
Tamika is interested in becoming a veterinary nurse when she does leave school, citing her love of animals.
"I've always loved animals," she said.
"I've grown up around them. It's been really satisfying to see animals come in when they are injured to when they are better and can go home to their families again.
"It's been so interesting to learn all of the terminology and how things work here."
The program and Tamika's goal of becoming a veterinary nurse has influenced the classes she will be taking in years 11 and 12.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She has decided to study biology and chemistry, which will help her on her journey in achieving her goals.
"It's been good to have the hands-on experience," Tamika said.
The WIN Program incorporates GetSet facilitated work experience placements that commence one day a week, for ten weeks in the term following on from a training day beforehand.
The work experience is spaced out over a longer period of time to allow students to observe the fluctuations of the industry and gain a better overall experience while not compromising their ability to stay on top of their studies at school.
Tamika has been one of many participating in 2022, with others looking into apprenticeships as a result of their experience.
For Tamika, her hard work and dedication while participating in the WIN program has also landed her an after-school job with the Leeton Veterinary Hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.