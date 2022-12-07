THE combatants for Saturday's fours championship final have been decided after two very competitive semi-finals.
After a cliff hanger, two-shot victory, Dennis Dean's side will play Greg Caffrey's team for the 2022 championship.
Dean's 20-17 victory over Greg Bowyer came after the sides were locked together on 17 with just two ends to play.
Caffrey, a last minute replacement as skipper for Bob Day, scored a runaway 21-14 win over Len Eason.
Saturday's social bowls saw John Leech score an easy 24-9 win over Phil Morris.
David Noad registered a 19-9 victory over Len Clare.
Resting touchers belonged to Ken Hillier, Eason and Gary Munro, while wrong biases were recorded by John Breed, Noad, Bowyer and Mick O'Connell.
Last week's Thursday social bowls had another encouraging roll up of 30 bowlers.

The biggest win of the day belonged to the talented trio of Rob O'Callaghan, Terry Dale and Larry Harrison, where six shots on the 13th and five on the last end, was enough to secure a runaway 25-12 victory over Mick McAliece's side.
On rink six Leech's side overcame Bruce Dale's indiscretion of bowling a wrong bias with his opponent's bowl to record a 29-21 victory over Leo Plant.
Bowyer had a comfortable 22-16 win over Eason, while Caffrey was untroubled securing a 17-12 victory over Bill Mitchell.
In what proved the match of the day, a Max McAliece resting toucher wasn't enough to get his side over the line against Morris who scored a 20-18 win over the Clare-skipped side.
McAliece recorded the only resting toucher of the day, while wrong biases belonged to Dale, Geoff Dartnell and Peter McCloskey.
