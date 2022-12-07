LEETON resident Kerri O'Donnell has followed her passion for caring for others to change careers and take up a nursing role, jumping ship from her past life as a fitness manager.
Ms O'Donnell recently completed a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance online through TAFE Digital.
"After working in a gym as a fitness manager and, in insurance services before that, I decided now was the time to follow my passion and help make a difference to people's lives by becoming a nurse," she said.
"I decided to study Health Services Assistance online through TAFE Digital as I could learn at my own pace.
"I went through a period of infertility while studying the course. The support of my teachers was invaluable in helping me to succeed in my studies. I'm currently on maternity leave, having recently given birth and am employed as an assistant in nursing in acute care at Carramar."
Ms O'Donnell said she would encourage others to take the plunge and follow their dreams, saying TAFE NSW opened many doors for her.
"I'm looking forward to continuing my studies and becoming a registered nurse," she said.
TAFE Digital head teacher Pooja Thapliyal said it is great to see students like Ms O'Donnell overcome adversity to achieve their goals.
"The Certificate III in Health Services Assistance helps students like Kerri make a difference to the lives of others by equipping them with the knowledge required to support patients with diverse needs," Ms Thapliyal said.
"Throughout the course, students gain the hands-on skills they need to write reports, implement care plans, and use electronic medical records in a healthcare setting.
"They also gain the confidence they need to respond to emergency health situations and provide personal care to a diverse range of people, so they can hit the ground running once they graduate."
