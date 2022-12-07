Parkview Public School's Blake Heath has a little extra pep in his step after his national gold medal win.
The year five student claimed gold in the 11 years boys multi class discus event while representing the NSW Primary School Sports Association at the School Sport Australia Athletics Championships in Brisbane.
Not only did Blake have to contend with the other opponents in his division, he also had the hot 36 degree temperatures beaming down during his event.
However, he took it all in his stride to come away the Australian champion bringing home the gold with his 11.08 metre throw.
"They (the organisers) rang mum the other day to let her know it was a record too," Blake said.
"I was surprised to win to tell you the truth. I didn't think I was going to get it (the gold medal).
"I was really excited and happy."
The last time Parkview Public School had a national champion was back in 1998 when Ben Dryburgh claimed gold, also in discus.
Blake, who is known for having a crack at all kinds of sport, was welcomed back to school with a loud and noisy cheer squad during a school assembly.
With another year of primary school still go, he said he may try to go back-to-back in 2023, but for the moment he was happy to celebrate his huge achievement.
