Parkview Public School's Blake Heath took out gold his discus event at the School Sport Australia Athletics Championships in Brisbane

By Talia Pattison
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Parkview Public School's Blake Heath shows off his national gold medal. Picture by Talia Pattison

Parkview Public School's Blake Heath has a little extra pep in his step after his national gold medal win.

