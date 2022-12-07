LEETON shire resident Sarah Chilby is officially ready to begin the next chapter in her journey to becoming a professional artist.
Miss Chilby has been accepted into LCI Melbourne, an exclusive art school located in Collingwood where she will be studying a Bachelor of Design Arts, majoring in visual arts.
This year Miss Chilby took a gap year to work and save money for her next step and she was thrilled to be accepted into the school.
"We did a tour down there and it's just incredible, it's an old factory that has been completely transformed into this school, and I decided I really liked it," she said.
"I had been looking at Sydney, but decided this school and Melbourne was a better fit for me.
"I had a chat with the student adviser there and she said if I wanted to go large scale, that was the place to be, so it was very enticing. It felt a lot more community based and homely.
"They have a pretty small acceptance rate, so I was happy to be accepted."
Miss Chilby applied and interviewed over Zoom and, while nervous, had no reason to be as she was accepted on the spot as soon as the chat was completed.
"I couldn't believe it," she said.
Miss Chilby finished her Higher School Certificate last year, studying visual arts via distance.
This year her work was selected for the Zoomers exhibition at the Hazelhurst Gallery in Cronulla.
The exhibition is a collection of outstanding HSC artworks, with the name Zoomers referring to art created by Generation Z.
All six artworks of her HSC portfolio were included; Deep Sea Woe, The Guardian, Mental Caveat and two handmade puppets.
With so much to now look forward to, Miss Chilby is excited to immerse herself in Melbourne's renowned art world, as well as meeting and making friends with like-minded people.
"Once I have finished my degree I would really like to look into large scale work, like murals, I like working large scale," she said.
Miss Chilby still has many pieces available for sale and can complete commissions for Christmas.
You can find her on TikTok at Serpent.art and Instagram at Serpent_art365.
