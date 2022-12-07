LEETON High's new "no phone" policy during school hours appears to be working miracles for student engagement, wellbeing and social purposes.
All students who take a phone to school now participate in the YONDR Program, which has been helping schools become "phone free" since 2014.
Leeton High School is one of the first in the region to be participating in such an initiative.
Principal Meagan Crelley said plenty of research and forward planning had gone into the banning of phones during school hours.
"We spent time researching it ... after COVID we were finding there was that huge distraction and almost addiction to phones," she said.
"It's definitely something we are all guilty of, but we decided to look into it and see what we could do as a school.
"We spoke to other schools who were participating in the YONDR program and it was working well for them."
This week marks week four of students participating in the initiative.
It works with each student having a pouch for their phone and, every morning, this is where their device is placed when they enter the school, it is then locked at one of the technology stands and put away for the day.
When they leave school, they are able to unlock the pouch by visiting the same YONDR stand on their way out for the day.
Teachers are also being more mindful of their use of their mobile phones and, parents who need to contact their child, can do so through contacting the school's front office to relay a message.
"We were expecting some kids to have trouble with it, which is fair, because it is a massive cultural change," Mrs Crelley said.
"However, the majority of students have been amazing. There's been a few little hiccups along the way, but again that was something we were expecting and we've addressed.
"Staff are reporting they are really noticing the change in the classroom. There's less distractions and more attention to what they are learning.
"I think some of the kids were thinking it was going to be catastrophic, but they are adapting really well. It's so pleasing to see."
While the benefits are being seen inside the classroom, outside during lunch and recess there's also been a huge shift in how students are interacting with each other.
They are back to chatting, playing games, visiting the library and generally enjoying interacting face-to-face and not behind a screen.
