I ABSOLUTELY love Christmas.
It's up there with my favourite time of the year.
Although I must admit, this year it feels like it has come around way too quickly and I am very unorganised.
So many people have remarked on how fast this year has passed - there just doesn't seem to be enough hours in the day.
I'm not sure if it is something that continues to happen as we get older, but I swear I'm still cleaning up from last Christmas. Where did the year go?
This past weekend, we kicked off our Christmas celebrations with our "Kid's Christmas Carnival" here at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
We had an overwhelming response to the day with over 300 people booked for lunch, well in advance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
When I arrived at work on Sunday morning and there were guests lined up at our doors, I knew we were going to be in for a big day.
And, what a wonderfully, big day it was.
Our guests enjoyed a Christmas buffet - something we haven't offered here at the club in such a long time thanks to COVID.
The kids were spoiled for entertainment in the auditorium, with a magician, reptile show, hoola-hoops, face painting and much more on offer.
It was also wonderful to see our hard-working staff having a quick opportunity to enjoy some of the free entertainment we had on offer - some were even brave enough to hold the huge python.
Christmas celebrations will now continue here at the club with raffles being held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday right through until Christmas.
The raffles will have some extra goodies too, including hams, gift cards and yummy antipasto platters.
We then finish off our Christmas celebrations with our mega ham raffles on December 23 before bringing in the New Year with local entertainers Your Imagination.
I personally cannot wait to share Christmas and New Year with my family, children and friends - of course that's what matters the most.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.