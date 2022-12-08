WITH the festive season well underway, another tradition in Leeton is set to take place this weekend.
Carols in the Park will be back to its usual programming on Sunday evening in Mountford Park following two years of COVID restrictions and rules.
Hosted by the Leeton Ministers Fraternal each year, the event is open to all members of the community no matter their religious beliefs.
This year it is St Peter's Anglican Church's turn to organise the event, which will kick off at 6pm.
"Every church takes a turn, but the event is sponsored by the Ministers Fraternal, which is the combined churches together," Father Robert Murphy said.
"We're going back to a pre-COVID format.
"Last year we had carols, but this time around we are back to normal.
"We've got schools participating again, church groups, community groups."
The Leeton Girls Choir and Riverina Men's Choir will also take to the stage, while the Leeton Salvation Army will be on hand to cook up a barbecue.
Cold drinks and glow sticks will be available on the night as well.
"We encourage people to come along and enjoy the festive spirit like we did in 2019," Fr Robert said.
"It's always a lovely evening. It's a relaxed atmosphere. Sing if you want, don't sing if you want.
"The thing I like about the Carols in the Park is seeing people.
"Christmas does bring out the best in people. It's a lovely time of year."
Pack a chair, picnic blanket and enjoy the Carols in the Park this Sunday from 6pm in Mountford Park.
