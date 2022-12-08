THE countdown is on to Leeton's busiest and biggest harness racing meetings.
The Leeton Harness Racing Club's Christmas carnival officially gets underway on December 16 before the big events on Boxing Day night with the MIA Breeders Plate and New Year's Day night when the Carnival of Cups will be off and racing.
Club president-secretary Joanne Punch said everything was in place and looking good for the carnival at Lin Gordon Paceway.
"Everything is falling into place, the programs are all out, as it gets closer hopefully it all goes to plan," she said.
"Our entertainment is all booked in.
"We've got all the free events for the kids because we'd love to see families come down and enjoy the nights here.
"There's the jumping castles, the Lion's train, face painting. All of that we couldn't have the last couple of years because of COVID.
"There's music and bands on both Boxing Day night and New Year's night too. We're also hoping we might have some music on December 16 too.
"Carnival of Cups we have a lot of merchandise giveaways too. Hopefully it just adds to the atmosphere of it all."
The Leeton Mini Trotters will also be racing, which puts them on the big stage in front of their home crowd as well. The MIA Breeders Plate will look slightly different this year with a straight final to take place as there will be no heats beforehand.
It remains at group three feature however the field will be selected using the regular handicapping policy rather than entrants qualifying from heats.
There were only 14 runners in last year's series, after recent Breeders Crown winner Captain Ravishing was scratched before the heats. Punch said the move was to ensure the best field possible.
"I think we just have to look at what we can do to make sure the race continues on for many years to come ... next year marks its 70th anniversary," she said.
"The invitation ladies race (on New Year's night) is coming together. We have half our drivers already accepted, which is good."
The club has also been working hard to have the grounds in top condition after recent flooding caused some concerns. However, it is all looking good now following some recent dry weather.
Punch encourages residents to bring down their chairs, picnic blanket and their Christmas leftovers for the racing, but a canteen and bar will also be available.
"Everyone is looking forward to it ... hopefully we have some big crowds come along, there's not a whole lot else happening at that time, so it's the perfect chance to get everyone out of the house," she said.
