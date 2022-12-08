The voices of Leeton shire residents living with a visible or invisible disability are being listened to and actions taken to make improvements.
Leeton Shire Council has endorsed its Disability Inclusion Action Plan, a document which is active where changes can continue to be made and real action and ideas put in place.
Council said in implementing the plan, it recognises barriers exist in the community, rather than disability itself limiting people's ability to full participate.
The plan was put together in consultation with stakeholders with lived experience, including Kurrajong, My Plan Connect, Gralee School, Community Transport and more.
Key issues raised included lack of accessibility into businesses in town, barriers around transport and more independent living options.
Council's community project planner Emily Goodall said the plan was considered a "live document".
"That means we are continually engaging with the community and adjusting where we have to," she said.
"One thing we will be doing is re-establishing the Disability and Inclusion Reference Group that was operational, but lapsed during COVID.
"It is a council document in terms of what council can deliver. The community is passionate about accessibility into shops, we can't force businesses to do that, but we can certainly advocate for it.
"As a council we can look at our own internal processes around things like employment, looking after staff, training and awareness.
"Council recently had a meeting with residents who use wheelchairs or other mobility equipment in terms of the Roxy Theatre redevelopment. We wanted their ideas and opinions."
Council said creating more conversations around disability was important in generating awareness among community members.
The plan includes dozens of actions that will be worked through where possible, including developing a calendar of awareness days, providing businesses with information on how to appropriately engage with people with a disability, increasing the visibility of people with a disability in its own publications and communications and even exploring opportunities to provide accessible park furniture and playground equipment.
The plan can be viewed online at council's website and feedback and suggestions continue to be welcomed.
