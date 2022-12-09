With the year winding down, bowlers at the L&D continue to enjoy their social matches.
Playing a game of triples, Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton and Dian Colyer defeated Joan Lloyd, Denise Naylor and Jan Carroll 15-9.
Semmler's team had a handy lead of eight after winning seven of the first nine ends.
Lloyd's team tried to turn things around by winning five of the next seven ends, but ran out of time.
Semmler, Leighton and Colyer were the drawn winners on the day and the strong winds didn't stop Lloyd from achieving a resting toucher.
In a game of pairs, Jan Walker and Faye Harris defeated Elaine Sullivan and Jan Fitzpatrick 21-16.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Walker and Harris started strong and were leading by eight when Sullivan and Fitzpatrick fought back to come within three shots, but it wasn't enough to win.
Also playing a game of pairs, Lorraine Mullins and Hilary Chambers defeated Patti Wakeman and Lorraine Messner 19-15.
Wakeman and Messner were slow to start and were nine shots down before they found their form to close the gap to two.
But Mullins and Chambers, who were playing some excellent bowls, went on to win by four.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.