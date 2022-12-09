A PROGRAM aimed at improving health outcomes for Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander residents in Leeton shire and the wider region has had its moment in the spotlight.
The Marathon Health ITC program was the winner of the Promoting Healthy Living category during the recent Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network's healthcare awards recently.
The ITC program delivered by Marathon Health aims to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with chronic disease and complex health care needs.
In 2020-21 it supported 270 indigenous people and delivered 5362 "occasions of service", improving access to health services and information in a bid to improve and support self-management and health literacy and reduce unplanned hospital admissions.
Leeton's Karen Ingram is the Marathon Health care co-ordinator and Indigenous health project officer for the program, saying she was pleased the award highlighted all of the hard work being done in the space.
"We thank the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network for recognising the efforts of the entire ITC team and the work we are doing for people in what is sometimes the most difficult time in a person's life," she said.
"This program is making a real difference to people's health journey and managing their chronic conditions.
"We're helping people throughout the region, including here in Leeton.
"What I love most about the job is I am a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and our community.
"I have the opportunity to support my people, my mob in what can be the most vulnerable time of their life.
"Aboriginal health is a really important issue and something close to my heart."
The program is based on a referral from a general practitioner, with Ms Ingram encouraging Leeton shire residents to get in touch if they think the team at Marathon Health and the ITC program can provide assistance.
More information is available at marathonhealth.com.au.
