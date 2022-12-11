Hanwood head into the festive period with a bonus point victory over Exies Diggers at Graham McGann Oval.
The Wanderers have the bye in the final round before Christmas, so were looking to head into their extended break with the points and were able to make a strong start after Diggers won the toss and elected to bat.
Josh Carn (1/28) picked up the wicket of Nick Doolin (7), while Angus Bartter knocked over Ben Fattore (7) to see Diggers fall to 2/22.
Kyle Pete (22) and Meli Ranitu (33) led a fightback from the Diggers side, while late runs from Paresh Patil (35*) helped his side finish their 40 overs on 7/153.
While Hanwood lost Dean Catanzariti (4) early, captain Charlie Cunial and Jordan Whitworth were able to lay the foundation for their run chase.
They put on put on 34 before Cunial (23) fell to Liam Greenaway but Whitworth and Bartter (46) kept the scoreboard ticking over.
Whitworth (57) fell after posting his maiden half-century, but the pair had lifted their side to within 13 runs of victory.
Pardeep Deol (3*) and Daniel Whitworth (3) got their side over the line with five wickets in hand.
Meanwhile, Leagues came away with a three-wicket win over Exies Eagles.
Zac Dart (45), Ali Mehdi (24) and Phil Burge (32) made starts for the Eagles to see them post 154 when they were bowled out in the 38th over.
The Eagles picked up three early wickets, but Leagues fought back thanks to Connor Matheson (88*) and the Panthers got over the line with 2.2 overs remaining.
