Missing Leeton woman found safe

A WOMAN believed to be missing from Leeton has been found safe at her home.
The 51-year-old woman was last seen in the Leeton area and heard from on the afternoon of Friday, December 9 December.
When she could not be located or contacted, officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and inquiries into her whereabouts were started.
A public appeal was launched and police have now confirmed they located the woman safe at her home in Leeton, about 8.40pm on Sunday, December 11.
Police have thanked the community for its help.
EARLIER:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman from Leeton.
A NSW Police spokesperson said Sherne Peachey, 51, was last seen in the Leeton area on Friday afternoon.
Friday afternoon was also the last time anyone has heard from her.
Police and family hold concerns for Sherne's welfare.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified at 4pm on Saturday, when they commenced inquiries into her location, the spokesperson said.
Sherne is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm to 165cm tall with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent the Leeton, Griffith, Wagga and Hunter Valley areas.
Anyone who has information about Sherne's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
