THE Leeton Touch Association has been booming in recent times, but with that comes the need for some added extras, particularly in the equipment department.
The association successfully applied for grant funding from the Australian Sports Foundation's Active Kids Grants program.
Leeton Touch received $2349 to purchase new equipment, which had been needed for some time thanks to an increase in numbers playing the sport, particularly at a junior representative level.
Leeton Touch Association president Jackson Goman said the grant's purpose was to support clubs like ours.
"It was about being able to encourage new participants, but also support those who already are taking part," he said.
"We've had really good growth recently, so it's a really timely grant.
"It's a big boost in equipment for us. In the past we've had to borrow footballs from different places and things like that just to ensure there was enough to go around."
The Active Kids Grants are courtesy of the Australian Sports Foundation in partnership with philanthropic organisation The Dickinson Foundation, which has donated the funding to improve the physical and mental health of Australian children by encouraging them to participate in sport.
Under the selection criteria, the sporting kit must be specifically used to encourage young Australians to get active and join in a sport.
This is exactly what the Leeton Touch Association has been doing now, as well as in the past.
Goman said representative touch teams had also been improving out-of-sight, but said grants such as this help to develop younger players and those new to the sport.
"Having that equipment helps with all of the basic skills ... a lot of the money has been used for footballs for juniors and seniors," he said.
"We also purchased an agility kit to allow for different things to be focused on at training, making our drills a bit more exciting.
"It all allows us to keep building on our skills right through all of the different levels of our players.
"There were other essentials we bought as well, things like markers, timers.
"Things the club now doesn't need to buy ourselves or pass that cost on elsewhere for participants."
