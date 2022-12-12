The Irrigator

Leeton Touch Association has received a timely grant from the Australian Sports Foundation

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 12 2022 - 1:00pm
Leeton Touch Association players celebrate the grant funding that has allowed new equipment to be purchased. Picture supplied

THE Leeton Touch Association has been booming in recent times, but with that comes the need for some added extras, particularly in the equipment department.

