Pirrottina, O'Connell take twilight round honours

ROUND four and five of Leeton's twilight golf competition is in the books, with more than 400 players taking to the course to take part over the past fortnight.
Now the course is back to almost its full length the scores have settled slightly, barring a couple of ripping player-of-the-week winning rounds.
"Slammin" Sam Pirrottina was back to his brilliant best claiming the top spot for round four, with a scorching 26 nett, two shots clear of Craig Kefford who got off the tractor for one afternoon while busy doing harvest.
Other great round four scores came from Emma Dale 29, Dave Lang, Jason Schmidt, Pat Veechie 30, Sammy Ryan, Robbie Gifford, Todd Wilson, Peter Taylor, Matt Meline and Tommy Brierly all on 31.
The ball cut off was 32.
Round five also had a couple light up the course with Tyler O'Connell launching a nett 25 after going two under off the stick.
That'll get the choccies for player-of-the round but only by a shot over new player Jason Price who gave the Odd Squad a boost with a super 26 nett.
Other notables were Isaac McWhinnie 28, Cat Gray 29, Jade Hodge and Jen Pirrottina 30 with Stuart Symes, Cooper Jones, Steve McMahon, Eddie Messner and Renee Sharman rounding out the special mentions with 32.
The ball cut off slipped out one to 33 and below.
The Ball Washers have claimed the top position with Kiss My Putt back to second followed by the Upside Down Pineapples.
The Floggers, Waratah Wormburners and the Fade Aways are all tied for fourth, so its imperative to get as many of your eight players to the course each week.
This season, divisions will not set until well after the Christmas break due to the bad weather at the start.
With the festive season fast approaching, the pro shop has many gift ideas for the golf enthusiast.
Pop in to see what is in store today.
The golf course is also the perfect place for a hit during the Christmas break, a great opportunity to get out of the house.
