The Irrigator

Twilight golf's round four and five completed over the past fortnight at Leeton golf course

By The Irrigator
December 13 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pirrottina, O'Connell take twilight round honours

ROUND four and five of Leeton's twilight golf competition is in the books, with more than 400 players taking to the course to take part over the past fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.