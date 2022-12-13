DENNIS Dean, Bill Mitchell, Rob Graham and Mick O'Connell are the 2022 Leeton Soldiers Club fours champions after securing a 21-19 victory in dramatic circumstances on Saturday.
With scores level with one end to play it was a superb bowl by skipper Dean, who with his final delivery of the game turned a two shot deficit into a two shot advantage.
Dean and his side then had to wait nervously whilst opposing skipper Greg Caffrey delivered his final bowl, unfortunately for Caffrey and his side the delivery was a fraction long gifting the final to Dean and his side.
Saturday's social bowls winners were John Leech, Len Clare and Len Eason.
Thirty enthusiastic bowlers ignored the blustery and cool conditions for Thursday's social bowls.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lop-sided games were the name of the day, with the closest game being on rink 12 where David Noad offset his resting toucher with a wrong bias in helping his team mates Clare and Ashley McAliece secure a 21-11 victory over Greg Bowyer's side.
Leo Plant allowed his opponents just one shot in the first nine ends in slaughtering Eason's team 27-7.
Terry Dale's fine recent form was rewarded with the job of skipper, but found the conditions not to his liking, suffering a 25-4 defeat at hands of seasoned campaigner Bill Mitchell. Mick McAliece proved far superior to Leech recording an emphatic 23-12 victory.
On rink 10, Phil Morris scored a 31-20 win over Caffrey in a game that finished in controversy when veteran Dean staged a one man protest when skipper Caffrey's superb final end delivery failed to reap any rewards.
Resting touchers belonged to Glen Neyland and Noad, while wrong biases were registered by Noad, Bruce Dale, Neyland and the usual suspect Caffrey.
To all bowlers and their families a very Merry Christmas and a safe New Year, while to the Soldiers Club and The Irrigator a big thank you for your ongoing support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.