The Irrigator

Dennis Dean, Bill Mitchell, Rob Graham and Mick O'Connell the 2022 Leeton Soldiers Club fours champions

By Wrong Bias
December 13 2022 - 1:00pm
Mick OConnell leads his side to victory in Saturdays fours championship final. Picture supplied

DENNIS Dean, Bill Mitchell, Rob Graham and Mick O'Connell are the 2022 Leeton Soldiers Club fours champions after securing a 21-19 victory in dramatic circumstances on Saturday.

