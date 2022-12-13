AN EVENT that once filled the void during the Christmas and New Year period in Leeton won't be gliding overhead this year.
The Skyrace GP has been held over the skies over the Leeton at the end of each year and into the New Year period for some time, attracting glider pilots from across the country and even overseas.
The last two years have been impacted by border closures and COVID.
Earlier this year organisers decided to move the Skyrace GP to Corowa for a change of pace, with the aim of returning to Leeton at the end of 2023 and into 2024.
However, the event in Corowa has had to be cancelled due to the recent wet weather.
Gliders often land in paddocks, meaning it is now unsafe to do so this year due to the heavy rain and flooding experienced in this area.
Organiser Nick Gilbert was disappointed the event had to be cancelled and was hopeful of bringing the event back to Leeton in the future.
"Hopefully we'll be back in Leeton next year ... we'll talk to the council and the club (Leeton Aviators Club) and see what they think," he said.
The Skyrace GP includes several days of competition overhead, with a champion crowned at the end of the event.
Gliders complete different courses and tasks each day before coming back to the Brobenah Aerodrome, with many pilots and their families also staying in Leeton during that time, bringing a vital boost to the economy during what is often a quiet time of year.
Most gliding events across the state have had to be cancelled because of the wet weather and flooding, with some expected to start up again and be held in February.
