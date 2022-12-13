AS COUNCILLORS work to find a way to reduce Leeton Shire Council's deficit, more communication with the community will be vital.
A proposed special rate variation, which was voted down at the November ordinary meeting of council, caused angst and concern among community members.
During the period leading up to the vote, there was also plenty of misinformation being spread, according to council.
Council said it now hopes to find a better way to communicate with residents in a clear and transparent way.
There was also criticism being levelled at council staff during the lead up to the vote, many of which had no influence on the proposal.
Council general manager Jackie Kruger said she was proud of her staff for how they handled the situation.
"All of our staff always give 110 per cent, so to have some of the allegations that were being thrown around or levelled at them, they handled it very well," she said.
Another area council wanted to clear up was the idea of a special rate proposal only happening in Leeton shire.
"There seems to be a sense this is only happening in Leeton, but this is something happening right across the state," Mrs Kruger said.
"There are a lot of councils putting in for special rate variations, some as high as 97 and 92 per cent."
The issue of land values also being thrown into the mix from July 1 is also something residents have had concerns again and the impact that may have on their rates notices.
"The other big confusion out there ... with the property valuation happening now (by the NSW Valuer General), people think if their property value goes up, their rates go up accordingly," Mrs Kruger said.
"Council can't collect any more rates, even if the property values chance, than what IPART has said it can collect.
"Some properties go up, even if all properties go up, it's the proportion they go up by that will determine what proportion of that set rates pie they pay. Council doesn't get any more rates in total."
Mayor Tony Reneker said the land value and rates was an issue that had confused many, including him, at the consultation sessions, so he understood why there was misinformation out there.
"The best way I can explain it is, we can only collect $8 million in rates, that's the maximum we can get," he said.
Even if everyone's rates go up, some will go up proportionally higher than others, which means others will come down.
"It's really about the proportionally split," Mrs Kruger said.
Councillors are continuing to work on a way to bring council's deficit down, with more news on a proposed way forward expected in the months ahead.
