LEETON'S Father Robert Murphy has been promoted to two high-ranking roles within the Anglican Church's Riverina diocese.
On Wednesday night during a special service, Father Robert was made and archdeacon and vicar general of the diocese.
"To be made an archdeacon, you are collated, which means put in your place," Fr Robert said.
"You do have more duties as a result, but the best part of the job is I am still the parish priest here in Leeton. I'm still staying and living here. I am not moving.
"It's more responsibilities across the whole of the diocese.
"When the Bishop is away, the vicar general effectively steps in and takes his place."
Fr Robert was ordained 29 years ago and has been in the Riverina diocese for that whole time.
"I know the people I will be working with and I know them very well," he said.
"It's that wider range of connecting with people across the diocese and helping with issues."
When he was first ordained, Fr Robert said stepping into these bigger roles wasn't something he thought about so much, but now the time has arrived it was an honour.
"It is a big honour and something I don't take lightly," he said.
An archdeacon is a senior position in the church above that of most clergy and below a bishop.
The vicar general is the principal deputy of the bishop of the diocese for the "exercise of administrative authority".
Fr Robert said he continued to look forward to serving the people of Leeton and the wider diocese in the roles.
