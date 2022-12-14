The Irrigator

Father Robert Murphy promoted to two new roles within the Anglican Church Riverina diocese

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 14 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Robert Murphy has this week been made an archdeacon and vicar general of the Anglican Church's Diocese of the Riverina. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON'S Father Robert Murphy has been promoted to two high-ranking roles within the Anglican Church's Riverina diocese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.