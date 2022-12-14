While it's not quite hot enough for a day of swimming, Murrumbidgee Irrigation are warning residents of the dangers of their channels.
MI CEO Brett Jones warned residents not to take the risk.
"They may appear to be a tempting place to cool off on a hot day but it's simply not worth the risk," he said.
"There are many hidden dangers that make irrigation channels a treacherous place to swim including strong undercurrents, varying channel depths, snakes and submerged objects.
"Overland flows from the recent flood events have also washed debris into our channels, which make them even more dangerous."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Jones warned currents in channels and the direction the water flows may change without warning.
"Over 85 per cent of major channels across the MIA are now automated, regulator gates are controlled remotely meaning flows and conditions can change quickly.
"Regulator gates can open without notice and create a trap, while siphons and pipes can create powerful suction or a water surge."
Some channels have also been lined and some have been fenced changing the local conditions.
"The high-density polyethylene lined channels are very slippery compared to the old earthen or concrete sections," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.