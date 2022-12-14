The Irrigator

NSW government scholarships aims to attract and retain healthcare workers in places like Leeton

By Talia Pattison
December 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Leeton Health Services Action Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli (inset) is hopeful the scholarships will assist those already working in healthcare and newcomers looking to bring their skills to town.

A PROGRAM to attract and retain healthcare staff in regional NSW has been welcomed by health advocates in Leeton shire.

