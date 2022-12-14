A PROGRAM to attract and retain healthcare staff in regional NSW has been welcomed by health advocates in Leeton shire.
The NSW government recently announced the $5 million Rural and Regional Health Career Scholarships initiative has been designed for both current healthcare workers and those coming into the industry.
The scholarships aim to cover the cost of travel and accommodation, childcare, technology and training fees, which the government said aimed at making it easier for students to choose to move away from the city to places such as Leeton.
Leeton Health Services Action Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli was hopeful the program would have an impact.
"I am hopeful local and prospective healthcare workers see the value in this opportunity for their career path," she said.
"It is a valuable asset to have multi-skilled healthcare professionals in a regional setting, especially Leeton.
"As attracting and retaining workforce is our biggest priority in Leeton and across rural and regional NSW, it is very pleasing to see this positive step in the right direction."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor the message from communities calling out for healthcare staff had been heard.
"These scholarships are flexible to individuals needs and are available across a range of health professions, including allied health, nursing and midwifery and Aboriginal healthcare," she said.
With Leeton calling out for healthcare staff across the board, it is hoped the scholarships may entice people to move to the area for work and play.
Mrs Iannelli said those already in town or others thinking of moving to Leeton to work in healthcare should consider the scholarships.
"We know healthcare workers are appreciated anywhere they work, however if you move to Leeton it would be appreciated by your workplace and the whole community," she said.
"Outside of work hours, Leeton is bustling with award-winning businesses, well established not-for-profit groups always ready to welcome new faces, committees and many sporting groups/associations to please anyone's taste.
"There is always something happening in Leeton or simply enjoy our country lifestyle at your own pace. Welcome to Leeton - we'd love to see you here.
I'm glad to see this program is aimed at both new regional healthcare workers and also our current regional healthcare workers.
"Providing them with the same incentives will, I hope, help retain them in our regional areas." More information is available at www.nsw.gov.au/ourvision.
