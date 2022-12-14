PETER McPhee is a modest man, humble in the fact he has no doubt helped countless of young people through hard times over the years.
The St Francis College school counsellor has this week officially retired from his permanent position after 45 years of service.
Mr McPhee's last day was on Wednesday, December 14 after starting at the college in 1977 teaching religious education, agriculture and science. He was also the first lay deputy principal at the college.
During his teaching career, Mr McPhee also twice travelled to Papua New Guinea with his young family to live and work.
This was a hugely satisfying and rewarding time for him, as well as his family. A huge passion of Mr McPhee's has always been to help, guide and teach people, which he has been able to do more the better part of the last three decades at St Francis College by putting to use his Masters degree in Pastoral Care and Counselling.
It is seeing and helping students that he will miss the most about his role, but said he would now look to put his love of helping people to good use in the community through volunteer work.
"One of my big things over the years has been trying to take away that stigma of having a yarn to somebody when we need help ... it's something we all need to do no matter what age we are," Mr McPhee said.
"The other single most important thing has been to build up trust. Trust is such a huge part of what a school counsellor does.
"Over the years I hope I have been able to do that with students and even their families.
"The trust goes both ways.
"That mentoring role is important as well. It's having that sounding board there that we should not be frightened to seek out."
Mr McPhee said staff, parents and the wider community all played a crucial role in his role at the college, saying their support had been valuable over the years.
"It truly has been a honour, I'm going to miss it greatly, but I am sure I will pop my head in every now and then," he said.
As well as volunteering, Mr McPhee is looking forward to spending more time with his family who are dotted across the country and travelling.
