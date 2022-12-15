IT IS easy to tell we are at the festive end of the year by the activities happening in the community.
Starting off the Whitton Rural Fire Service volunteers held its Christmas party on November 20.
The following weekend Whitton-Murrami Public School held its class performances in the hall.
The infants class performed Let's go to the Beach and the primary students performed Snow Bright and the Seven Sumos.
The P&C had a Christmas-themed continuous raffle running over the evening and the RFS sold barbecue sausages, chicken kebabs and cold drinks.
The students were then up on the stage at the Light Up Leeton event on December 4, performing The Polar Express and then were back at Mountford Park the following Sunday to take part in the Carols in the Park.
This week on Tuesday night the school community came together to celebrate the end-of-year presentation night, with awards and speeches outlining the year's activities and achievements, a couple of performances, farewells to year six students and outgoing teachers and the induction of the school 2023 leaders.
The evening ended with supper and an all-important visit by Santa who arrived on board the fire truck.
Despite being very busy, the students managed to write their letters to Santa and make the walk to the post office to post them in the special Santa Mailbox. They were also lucky to receive a chocolate frog during their visit.
This weekend both the club and the pub will have their Christmas parties.
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
