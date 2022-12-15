LEETON'S representative touch sides have this year been making waves on the field.
Leeton Lightning's representative players and teams have been making their mark as the Leeton Touch Association continues to invest and build on young players making their way through the ranks.
Four years ago the association started with two representative sides and, at that time, the major event was the Junior State Cup event in Wagga.
"That's still the major event, but over the last few years there has been some other gala days around the region that we have been able to attend," Leeton Touch Association president Jackson Goman said.
"Last year we ended up with four teams going to gala days, three going to Junior State Cup and then this year at trials we were so surprised by numbers.
"We now have eight rep teams, so we've doubled our numbers."
The explosion in numbers has meant more coaches and referees were needed to support the representative sides.
Parents and volunteers have jumped on board with these positions, which have allowed the teams to progress and play this season.
"Thankfully we had people put their hand up and come forward, it's been a big learning curve for everyone, but it's working well," Goman said.
"It's very positive moving forward."
Two of the eight representative sides are under 10s boys, with the sport proving popular with that age group.
Six of the eight sides will be aiming to attend Junior State Cup early next year, but only one of the under 10s sides will be able to attend that event.
In mid-November the association went to the Suns Junior Championships in Griffith.
"It was up and down results, but that is to be expected with new teams, but there was huge growth and having that opportunity to play was just great for our players," Goman said.
The association also attended a competition in Camberra on December 11.
"We usually have training days on Sunday at the town ovals, so it's been great to see the fields full and everyone having fun," Goman said.
