OVER the years the Leeton Showground has been slowly, but surely been undergoing a transformation.
Now, further funding from the NSW government will allow the next piece of the puzzle to be completed following a visit to town by Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson.
Mr Anderson paid a visit to the Leeton Showground to let stakeholders know $354,221 from the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund was coming their way for further improvements.
The money will provide a new shed and go towards sealing roads around the showground, as well as removing an old building deemed unsafe.
"The NSW government is committed to supporting regional communities like Leeton who deserve the same standard of facilities as those in larger metropolitan areas," Mr Anderson said.
"The Leeton Showground is a great asset for the community and is used by the footy club, the netball club, the show society, the harness racing club and other valuable community organisations.
"That is why this NSW government funding is so important, as it will improve the facility and allow it to be used for generations to come."
Grant funding has been a crucial part of the improvements already completed at the showground.
Money has come from governments of all levels, community groups, personal donations, businesses, and the user groups themselves for the range of improvements already made in recent years.
Members of these users groups - the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club, Leeton Harness Racing Club and Leeton Show Society - were all present to greet the minister to give him a tour and rundown of the changes and vast improvements made.
"We're very pleased this grant funding has been made available ... a lot of work has been put in by everyone to continually improve the showground and its facilities," George Stevens told the minister.
The new shed will be used by the many user groups, with the sealing of the roads to be a relief following the recent heavy rain and something many have been calling out for while using the facility during its lifetime.
Mr Anderson toured the facilities at the showground and was also given an update by user groups as to what has been completed and what their vision is for the future to ensure it remains a workable and functionable space for the community to continue to enjoy.
Also joining the minister during his visit was NSW Nationals candidate for the Murray electorate Peta Betts.
