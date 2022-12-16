The Irrigator

Leeton shire's young representative basketballers making waves in many competitions, teams

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 16 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton shire is home to a swathe of talented junior representative basketball players, many of which will have a busy school holidays on the court. Pictures supplied

AN ARMY of Leeton shire basketballers have been achieving big things in the representative Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.